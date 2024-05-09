KPMG’s report of GRA-SML contract can’t be released to the public – Presidency

Moreover, the Presidency indicated that aspects of the report contain sensitive information that qualifies as “exempt information,” falling under the above provisions under the RTI Act.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the MFWA dated May 7 and signed by the Chief Director to the Chief of Staff, H. M. Wood.

The Presidency expressed regret that it couldn’t fulfill the request, citing the confidential nature of the KPMG report.



“Upon careful consideration and in accordance with sections 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, I regret to inform you that your request has been refused. Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) states that information prepared for or submitted to the President or Vice President containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes, or consultations, is exempt from disclosure and that disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations, and influence on decision-making reserved for the highest offices of the land.”

“The full KPMG Audit Report comprises opinions, advice, deliberations, and recommendations that are integral to the President’s deliberative process and, therefore, qualifies as exempt information under section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i).”

MFWA applied for the full KPMG report under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

KPMG, an auditing firm, has completed and presented its report on the contract between the GRA and SML to President Akufo-Addo.

