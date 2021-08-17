Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo are destroying the NDC - Allotey Jacobs

Speaking in an interview on Hello FM in Kumasi, he said he doesn’t even want to see their faces.

“I don’t want to see the General Secretary or the National Chairman; I don’t want to see their faces.”

According to him, “they’re destroying the NDC…they’re using the youth to destroy people who have helped this party.”

Allotey Jacobs, who is the former Central Regional Chairman of the party was expelled in March.

The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah described Mr. Jacobs behaviour in recent times as anti-party conduct.

“At our meeting on Wednesday 17 March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacobs pursuant to article 48(i) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution,” a letter signed by Mr. Nketiah said.

“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention, found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party,” it added.

“The Functional Executive Committee… has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party.