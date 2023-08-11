Asiedu Nketia urges Akufo-Addo against deploying soldiers in Niger's 'useless' intervention

During an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on August 9, Nketia articulated his concerns, urging Ghanaians to resist participating in the military intervention. He emphasized that Ghana should not risk the lives of its soldiers by participating in what he considered an unproductive endeavor.

Nketia directly addressed President Akufo-Addo and the entire Ghanaian populace, underscoring his viewpoint on the matter. He contended that ECOWAS should have been aware of the developments in Niger that led to the coup d'état and questioned the legitimacy of leaders who subvert the will of the people, regardless of whether they were initially elected through democratic processes.

The NDC Chairman's remarks followed President Akufo-Addo's agreement with ECOWAS leaders to deploy military troops as part of a collective decision aimed at restoring constitutional order and reinstating the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by presidential guards.

However, Nketia's opposition to the intervention highlighted his skepticism regarding its effectiveness. He argued that ECOWAS should prioritize diplomatic and political solutions rather than resorting to military force. He maintained that military intervention should only be considered as a last resort, particularly if the junta in Niger remains defiant against diplomatic pressure.

ECOWAS leaders had initially granted the coup plotters a week to reinstate the elected president, setting the ultimatum for August 6. Yet, the deadline passed without any significant change in the situation, prompting concerns about the efficacy of military intervention.

In response to the evolving situation, neighboring countries like Mali have shown signs of solidarity with Niger's generals, while some ECOWAS leaders have expressed a preference for diplomatic and political resolutions to restore democratic governance.