Nketia expressed strong reservations about the proposed military action aimed at restoring democracy in Niger, deeming it "ill-considered" and "useless."
Asiedu Nketia urges Akufo-Addo against deploying soldiers in Niger's 'useless' intervention
National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has issued a stern caution to President Nana Akufo-Addo, urging him to reconsider deploying Ghanaian soldiers to Niger as part of an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military intervention.
Recommended articles
During an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on August 9, Nketia articulated his concerns, urging Ghanaians to resist participating in the military intervention. He emphasized that Ghana should not risk the lives of its soldiers by participating in what he considered an unproductive endeavor.
Nketia directly addressed President Akufo-Addo and the entire Ghanaian populace, underscoring his viewpoint on the matter. He contended that ECOWAS should have been aware of the developments in Niger that led to the coup d'état and questioned the legitimacy of leaders who subvert the will of the people, regardless of whether they were initially elected through democratic processes.
The NDC Chairman's remarks followed President Akufo-Addo's agreement with ECOWAS leaders to deploy military troops as part of a collective decision aimed at restoring constitutional order and reinstating the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by presidential guards.
However, Nketia's opposition to the intervention highlighted his skepticism regarding its effectiveness. He argued that ECOWAS should prioritize diplomatic and political solutions rather than resorting to military force. He maintained that military intervention should only be considered as a last resort, particularly if the junta in Niger remains defiant against diplomatic pressure.
ECOWAS leaders had initially granted the coup plotters a week to reinstate the elected president, setting the ultimatum for August 6. Yet, the deadline passed without any significant change in the situation, prompting concerns about the efficacy of military intervention.
In response to the evolving situation, neighboring countries like Mali have shown signs of solidarity with Niger's generals, while some ECOWAS leaders have expressed a preference for diplomatic and political resolutions to restore democratic governance.
As tensions and uncertainties persist, Nketia's cautionary stance resonates with those who advocate for careful consideration of the potential consequences of military intervention. His call for prioritizing diplomatic efforts aligns with the complexities of the situation in Niger, where finding a viable and peaceful resolution remains paramount.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh