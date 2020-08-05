Anthony Ayitey was said to have provided false information while attempting to register for his voter ID.

He was, therefore, disqualified by the District Registration Review Committee (DRRC) after he was exposed.

The DRRC is tasked with dealing with issues concerning the registration exercise in the various districts across the country.

The Committee is made up of representatives of political parties, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Police Service, traditional leaders, and the Electoral Commission.

The GNA reports that Mr. Ayitey, a resident of Tumponja under Krachi Nchumuru District, had his eligibility challenged by Kingsley Okonengye, a party agent of the ruling NPP.

The Assemblyman is said to have provided a residential address to the DRRC, but it turned out to be false.

Ghana’s electoral laws permit one to be registered in communities where they have resided over twelve months and nothing fewer warrants disqualification.

The verdict by the DRRC means Mr. Ayitey will not be voting in the upcoming polls in December.