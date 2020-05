He is reported to have run into a broken-down truck on the Asutuare road. The said truck had no reflectors or any warning signs for motorist plying the road.

Dr. Darkwa is reported to have sustained multiple fractured injuries in the right leg and hand.

He was returning from Accra with other executive members of the party

He is currently on admission at the Akosombo hospital awaiting referral to the Saint Joseph hospital in Koforidua..