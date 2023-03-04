The date for the final rite was made known at the ongoing one-week celebration which is being held at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra.
Atsu to be laid in state on March 17
The final funeral ceremony of the Ex Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu will be held at the forecourt of the state house in Accra on March 17, 2023.
Recommended articles
Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif has assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring the late Ghanaian footballer gets a befitting funeral.
“Government has taken all the cost of the one-week celebration. The funeral will be a state funeral. The government will take the cost of that as well because of the late footballer’s contribution to Ghana’s football. ”
“Aside from that, the way and manner in which our brother died were devastating and this is the time for us all to come together to give him a befitting funeral.”
Also former minister of trade now aspiring presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen donated an amount to the late Christian Atsu's family.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh