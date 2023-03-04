ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Atsu to be laid in state on March 17

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The final funeral ceremony of the Ex Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu will be held at the forecourt of the state house in Accra on March 17, 2023.

One week observation of Christian Atsu
One week observation of Christian Atsu

The date for the final rite was made known at the ongoing one-week celebration which is being held at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra.

Recommended articles

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif has assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring the late Ghanaian footballer gets a befitting funeral.

C A
C A Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
C A 1
C A 1 Pulse Ghana

“Government has taken all the cost of the one-week celebration. The funeral will be a state funeral. The government will take the cost of that as well because of the late footballer’s contribution to Ghana’s football. ”

“Aside from that, the way and manner in which our brother died were devastating and this is the time for us all to come together to give him a befitting funeral.”

Also former minister of trade now aspiring presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen donated an amount to the late Christian Atsu's family.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel McKorley

High Court sentences McDan for contempt after allegedly taking land 'forcibly' from owner

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

Ghana Card

Company denies NIA cards due to financial duress

Lt Col Peter Amoah

Missing military officer found