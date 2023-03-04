Atsu to be laid in state on March 17

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif has assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring the late Ghanaian footballer gets a befitting funeral.

“Government has taken all the cost of the one-week celebration. The funeral will be a state funeral. The government will take the cost of that as well because of the late footballer’s contribution to Ghana’s football. ”

“Aside from that, the way and manner in which our brother died were devastating and this is the time for us all to come together to give him a befitting funeral.”