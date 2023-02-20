Attorney General Godfred Dame is delaying the passage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Sam George

He hinted at the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitution and Legal affairs might call the bluff of the Attorney General if the delay continues.

“Respectfully I will say the Attorney General is filibustering with the Bill. I will say the Attorney General is a clog in the wheel of parliament and he must take notice that we are taking keen notice of it and we will flex our muscle as parliamentarians very soon with him,” 3news.com quotes Sam George as having told Johnnie Hughes on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show.

The MP added that the A-G failed to utilize the window of opportunity for memos from concerned individuals and groups, only to bring his memo later, which has delayed the committee’s work.

“After we finished with the work of all the 176 memos we had and the committee has done the clause-by-clause consideration, it is now the Attorney General saying he has a memo to bring” he lamented, adding they are hoping to meet with Mr Dame on Tuesday.

“We are looking to see if Tuesday he will be available. We will address his memo because his memo is something that we will dispatch in just 30 minutes because the substance of his memo has already been dealt with at the Clause-by-Clause Consideration so that we can go to the floor. He is the Attorney General so he will be given the opportunity to come and debate on the floor.”