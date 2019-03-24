Lance Cpl. Amanor has been discharged by an Accra Circuit Court over lack of interest in the trial by the victim, Patience Safo.

But Lawyer for Safo, Samson Lardy Anyenini, reveals on Saturday on Newsfile that the state prosecutor had gotten to court on four occasions without notifying the victim.

He said the situation created an impression the victim was no longer interested in pursuing the matter, leaving the judge with no option but to discharge the accused.

The victim, Patience Safo was ruthlessly assaulted by by the policeman after ordering her to walk out of the banking hall because they have closed.

Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor punched her powerfully in the face after he was asked to drive her away.

His action angered social media users after the video went viral.