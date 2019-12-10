Domelevo won this award for his staunch fight against corruption in the country at a gala night in Accra.

A citation accompanying Mr Domelevo’s award read: “The Auditor-General, you have taken a fearless stance to promote transparency, integrity and accountability, as well as broken the culture of impunity in the Public Service. Between 2017 and 2018, the Audit Service, under your leadership, issued 112 surcharge certificates and recovered a total of GH¢67,355,66.12 into government chest. This achievement has inspired audit institutions in other African countries to pass similar legislation on disallowance and surcharges and the GII is proud to declare that you are the Integrity Personality of the Year 2019.”

The Auditor General in his remarks said: “I am quite humbled this evening. I just want to say that I dedicate this award to my family and to the hardworking staff of the Audit Service.”

He asked staff of the service present to stand, and added: “These are my lieutenants from the Ghana Audit Service.”

“I must say, I have consistently said when you fight corruption, corruption will fight you back; but when you fight corruption well, you will be acknowledged,” he added.

Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo

Mr Domelevo was recognised along with four other staunch anti-graft campaigners — Mr Manasseh Azure Awuni, a freelance investigative journalist; Mr David Boateng Asante, the Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company; Mr Ato Ulzen-Appiah, the Director of the Ghana Think Foundation, a civil society organisation, and Mr Edward Sowah Adjetey, an engineer at the State Housing Company Limited.

This was at the maiden Integrity Awards organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International, to recognise the contribution of anti-corruption crusaders and institutions in the fight against the menace.