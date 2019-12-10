The teachers declared a nationwide strike over salary arrears which has not been paid by government for years.

The striking Teacher Unions, namely the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), are demanding payment of salary arrears owed their members between 2012 and 2015.

The striking teachers have indicated that they are ready to return to the classrooms if the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education pay them after a review of their data currently ongoing.

But with about a week for schools to go on vacation, the teachers say, they have demonstrated enough patriotism and love for the country by their patience.

While day one of the strike did not witness the full commitment of all teachers, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah says the strike will gather momentum with time.

“So far so good, the reason is that we have heard of intimidation and other things. Today [Monday] was the first day and people made their own statements but our checks across the country gave us an indication that by Tuesday, everything will work well.”

Education Ministry explains delays in salary arrears The Ministry of Education says the government has saved about GH¢11 million from reviewing the data of teachers expecting to be paid their salary arrears by the State.

Education Minister. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh,

Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Mr Ofosu Asamoah, in a Citi News interview said, today’s meeting will determine the way forward.

“The teachers have stated their position that they are entitled to some arrears which have not been paid them. They have been promised over the period but it has not been delivered that is why they are resorting to the strike."

"So as a commission, we are established to resolve issues on the labour front. We have invited them together with their employees in an attempt to settle whatever is wrong with them so that they can go back to their work. Whatever is due them will be paid to them as well.”