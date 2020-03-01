Speaking at a bi-annual conference of Regional Auditors in Ho in the Volta Region on Thursday, Mr Domelevo said he is unfazed by the threats, saying he will go into farming if he is removed from office.

According to him, his father has plenty farmlands and so if he is removed from office, he would go into farming to feed Ghana.

He charged auditors to be courageous in the discharge of their duties. "The only thing which may happen is that you'll lose your job, it's not the end of life. You may be transferred, that's not the end of life," he said.

According to him, "I have said it several times, people say, we'll remove you like how we removed Charlotte Osei and I said who said I care. I don't care, so if today, I'm told I've been removed, that is it, full stop.

"Life doesn't end here, I tell my children they shouldn't worry, at worse, my father has a lot of farmlands, I'll go and farm and feed this country. Life doesn't end here, so please be courageous, be bold and do your work for God and country, let's look at principles and not personalities," Mr Domelevo said.

His comments come following partisan commentaries surrounding the audit of the GETFund Secretariat.

The audit uncovered irregularities in the award of scholarships and the award of scholarships to undeserving persons including politicians.