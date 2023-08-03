He said Ghana's Fourth Republic risks a coup d'état if the country does not work to fix the economy as a result of bad governance.
Bad governance could lead to coup d'état — Yaw Nsarkoh
Former Executive Vice President of Unilever, Yaw Nsarkoh has bemoaned the economic hardships being experienced by Ghanaians.
Recommended articles
He was of the view that should bad governance persist, it creates a space for the citizens to take over the country.
According to him, as some countries witness coups, many Ghanaians are of the view that the country is exempt from such a practice.
Nsarkoh believes that the cracks that caused military takeovers in Ghana in the past are showing in the Fourth Republic.
He said "So when the people of Ghana say, 'no, we are not like that, as for us, it will always be okay' It's just a collective amnesia of things that have gone wrong in this society before. And let us remember that I was alive at that time."
"In 1979, I was 11. So I still remember these things that happened and we saw them. There are causative factors that created these disruptions. We have been through the First Republic, which the soldiers kicked out, a Second Republic, which again, the soldiers kicked out and a Third Republic, which the soldiers kicked out," Yaw Nsarkoh said on JoyNews.
He said he is against coups in Ghana adding that it is not the role of the armed forces to rule the country in a democratic dispensation.
He stressed that "I know that if you allow misgovernance, you create spaces for a populist. It is not necessarily even a military populist. You create spaces for a populist to emerge. So we must be as concerned about good governance as we are about condemning military coups and so on and so forth."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh