Bad governance could lead to coup d'état — Yaw Nsarkoh

He was of the view that should bad governance persist, it creates a space for the citizens to take over the country.

According to him, as some countries witness coups, many Ghanaians are of the view that the country is exempt from such a practice.

Nsarkoh believes that the cracks that caused military takeovers in Ghana in the past are showing in the Fourth Republic.

He said "So when the people of Ghana say, 'no, we are not like that, as for us, it will always be okay' It's just a collective amnesia of things that have gone wrong in this society before. And let us remember that I was alive at that time."

"In 1979, I was 11. So I still remember these things that happened and we saw them. There are causative factors that created these disruptions. We have been through the First Republic, which the soldiers kicked out, a Second Republic, which again, the soldiers kicked out and a Third Republic, which the soldiers kicked out," Yaw Nsarkoh said on JoyNews.

He said he is against coups in Ghana adding that it is not the role of the armed forces to rule the country in a democratic dispensation.