RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘Bagbin appointing too many NDC people into Parliament’ – Majority Leader laments

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has accused Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin of turning Parliament into an enclave for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

‘Bagbin appointing too many NDC people into Parliament’ – Majority Leader laments

Pulse Ghana

This follows the Speaker’s appointment of some persons affiliated with the NDC to advisory roles in Parliament.

Recommended articles

The most recent was Mr. Bagbin’s appointment of the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board.

Reacting to this, the Majority Leader expressed concern over the sheer number of NDC-affiliated persons being appointed by the Speaker.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu
Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu Pulse Ghana

“You have brought in Kofi Attor who is the Vice-Chairman of the party as an adviser. He has brought in two former MPs,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on Joy News’ The Probe.

“He says he is bringing them on as advisers. Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party is now on the Parliamentary Service Board and then, Gayheart Mensah is also coming to the Speaker’s office.”

“So you are turning that place into an enclave for the NDC. There is one other guy whose name I have forgotten he was a usual panel at Radio Gold. I understand he wants to make him his Communications Officer.”

The Majority Leader also had his say on the appointment of Asiedu Nketia onto the Parliamentary Service Board.

According to him, such an appointment shouldn’t have happened, especially when Mr. Nketia still holds an active position in the NDC.

“It has never happened before in the life of Parliament especially when you have a very intrusive General Secretary. Even in the course of the normal business of Parliament, he will come and sit there to ensure that his people vote in a certain direction.

“He is an intelligent person and maybe if he has to contribute to developing Parliament he could. My worry is his current position as the General Secretary. I am afraid for Parliament. These are the little steps we take that affect the integrity of Parliament,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria