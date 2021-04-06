‘Bagbin appointing too many NDC people into Parliament’ – Majority Leader laments

“You have brought in Kofi Attor who is the Vice-Chairman of the party as an adviser. He has brought in two former MPs,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on Joy News’ The Probe.

“He says he is bringing them on as advisers. Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party is now on the Parliamentary Service Board and then, Gayheart Mensah is also coming to the Speaker’s office.”

“So you are turning that place into an enclave for the NDC. There is one other guy whose name I have forgotten he was a usual panel at Radio Gold. I understand he wants to make him his Communications Officer.”

The Majority Leader also had his say on the appointment of Asiedu Nketia onto the Parliamentary Service Board.

According to him, such an appointment shouldn’t have happened, especially when Mr. Nketia still holds an active position in the NDC.