‘Bagbin appointing too many NDC people into Parliament’ – Majority Leader laments

This follows the Speaker's appointment of some persons affiliated with the NDC to advisory roles in Parliament.
The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has accused Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin of turning Parliament into an enclave for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
This follows the Speaker’s appointment of some persons affiliated with the NDC to advisory roles in Parliament.
“You have brought in Kofi Attor who is the Vice-Chairman of the party as an adviser. He has brought in two former MPs,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on Joy News’ The Probe.
“He says he is bringing them on as advisers. Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party is now on the Parliamentary Service Board and then, Gayheart Mensah is also coming to the Speaker’s office.”
“So you are turning that place into an enclave for the NDC. There is one other guy whose name I have forgotten he was a usual panel at Radio Gold. I understand he wants to make him his Communications Officer.”
The Majority Leader also had his say on the appointment of Asiedu Nketia onto the Parliamentary Service Board.
According to him, such an appointment shouldn’t have happened, especially when Mr. Nketia still holds an active position in the NDC.
“It has never happened before in the life of Parliament especially when you have a very intrusive General Secretary. Even in the course of the normal business of Parliament, he will come and sit there to ensure that his people vote in a certain direction.
“He is an intelligent person and maybe if he has to contribute to developing Parliament he could. My worry is his current position as the General Secretary. I am afraid for Parliament. These are the little steps we take that affect the integrity of Parliament,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added.
