Bagbin will have to resign from Speakership to contest NDC flagbearer race – Asiedu Nketia

For this reason, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said he does not think the Speaker will contest the flagbearer race for 2024.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says Alban Bagbin will have to step down as Speaker of Parliament if he wants to contest for the NDC’s flagbearer race.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
For this reason, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said he does not think the Speaker will contest the flagbearer race for 2024.
He explained that Mr. Bagbin will have to forfeit the Speakership after just two years if he has eyes on the Presidency.
“I don’t think that Bagbin will resign his position as a Speaker of Parliament to go and stand in the race to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress,” Asiedu Nketia said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.
“If you were the third-ranked person in the country, will you resign from your position to go and stand contest in primaries?
“If he is there as a Speaker, he will be a Speaker for four years. Why would anybody resign from a speakership, two years in, go and contest presidential primaries where there is a high chance of losing and then go and stay home after losing the primaries for the two years when he can be a speaker for four years till the next election?”
Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was sworn in as Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.
This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.
Asiedu Nketia said he was always confident that Mr. Bagbin will become Speaker despite doubts from other members within the NDC.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh