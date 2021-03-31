Bagbin will have to resign from Speakership to contest NDC flagbearer race – Asiedu Nketia

“If you were the third-ranked person in the country, will you resign from your position to go and stand contest in primaries?

“If he is there as a Speaker, he will be a Speaker for four years. Why would anybody resign from a speakership, two years in, go and contest presidential primaries where there is a high chance of losing and then go and stay home after losing the primaries for the two years when he can be a speaker for four years till the next election?”

Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was sworn in as Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.