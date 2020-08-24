According to a group comprising car dealers, spare parts dealers, clearing agents, and artisan, they will lose their source of daily income when the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020, that bans the importation of accident takes effect in November this year.

The act amends the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).

The banned vehicles comprise wrecked, destroyed, or those physically damaged by collision, fire, water, or other occurrences, as well as specified motor vehicles that are over 10 years of age.

The act also increases the import duties on specific motor vehicles and provides import duty exemptions for the security agencies and officers of the security agencies, especially those who go on various assignments and peacekeeping in the interest of the country's security.

The coalition, however, intends to stage a demonstration on Thursday, August 27, 2020, against the government on the ban on old car imports.

The coalition in a statement said the "protest is to serve as a strong signal to the government that its decision will collapse our business and deprive more than 20,000 artisans of our livelihood if the policy is rolled out on 1 November 2020."

The nationwide demonstration will start from Tema followed by replicas in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale.

It is "to register our protest against the implementation of the policy on 1 November 2020.

"We, therefore, call on all our members to come out in their numbers in support of this protest march to save our business," it added.