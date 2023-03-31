Bank of Ghana debunks media reports of introducing GH¢500 coin

The Director for Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana, Dominic Owusu urged the public to dismiss the report and described it as false.

He explained that the introduction of new currency or withdrawal of existing notes and coins is always thoroughly planned and accompanied by extensive public and media education.

"When there is a currency issuance or change, the Bank of Ghana will come with an appropriate press release to inform the public. We saw on social media that the central bank will issue a ¢500 note or coin but the bank has not done any such thing. So it’s not true," he stated.

It's rumored that the GH¢500 coin is about to be released into the system which has sparked controversies on the internet.