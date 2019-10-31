The facility, located at Cantonments in Accra, was part of a GH¢445.8 million capital expenditure commitments of the bank to major projects including the construction of a data center and its guest house.

Some Ghanaians on social media have mounted a strong defense of what he terms as neglect of the NDC's completed project by the NPP government.

Bank of Ghana hospital left to rot

They said "People are dying due to inadequate or well-resourced health facilities whilst this and many others are left idle across the country. My people, this waste of resources and unnecessary rivalry between NDC & NPP does not affect the politicians and their families. They will seek health care outside if need be. People who suffer out of this wickedness are the laymen on the streets."

However, in September 2019, the Minority in Parliament served notice to summon the Health Minister before the House, to demand answers on why the government had abandoned works on some hospital projects in the Ashanti region started by the previous Mahama-led administration.

Some of the hospitals include the 120-bed Kumawu District Hospital and Adansi-Fomena District Hospital which are currently rotting away after the Nana Akufo-Addo administration took overpower.

The hospitals are currently in deteriorating states.

Unused building materials have been left to the mercy of the rain while weeds have engulfed the abandoned projects in some districts – Dodowa, Fomena, Kumawu, Sekondi, and Takoradi worth a total of $175 million.

Other projects are the Euroget Six District Hospitals project each with 60-bed capacity – Tepa, Nsawkaw, Konongo, Madina, Salaga and Twifo Praso - which cost $ 339 million.

All these hospitals are near completion but they have been abandoned in the bush since the New Patriotic Party assumed office in January 2017 after the government claimed it had conducted an audit report on the facilities to ensure value for money.