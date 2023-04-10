Bawku thugs invade man's house in Accra

Luckily, the victim, who is still in shock, escaped the fury of the heavily armed gang because he and his family had traveled outside the country for a vacation.

According to close sources, Suleman Nurudeen who is the uncle of Abdul Rahman lives in Bawku but stays with Lukeman whenever he travels to Accra to do business

Unknowingly to Lukman, Suleman was allegedly an arms dealer who was supplying to a faction in the Bawku conflict.

The opposing faction got a hint that Suleman was getting finance from Lukeman and Habibu Nurudeen to buy the arms and then export them to Bawku.

They, therefore, plotted the attack by sending mercenaries from Bawku to 'silence' Lukman and Habibu in Accra with weapons, which they were very determined to harm the two.

They were, however, overtaken by events when they stormed Lukman’s Accra abode only to meet his and his entire family's absence due to a short vacation abroad.

The gang, however, made their presence felt and made it clear what their mission was to neighbours who were awoken by the loud chants of the gang.

They also destroyed a lot of property in the house.

Lukman and the extended family in Bawku are still worried because the uncle, Suleman, has gone missing, he has not been heard from, and all efforts to locate him have so far proved futile.

As a result, suspicion is very high that the thugs may have gotten to him, possibly killed and dumped his body somewhere.