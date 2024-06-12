Bawumia begins distribution of 1-student 1-tablet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently launched the Smart School Project, which will involve distributing 1.3 million Smart Tablets to students in schools nationwide.

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, announced during a visit to the Opoku Ware School that the tablets will be distributed there in the coming weeks.

Measures are being implemented to ensure the success of this initiative, and the tablets to be given to second-cycle school students will be preloaded with all essential textbooks and learning materials.

However, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised the initiative as a "bribe" meant to influence the votes of students in the upcoming elections.