Dr. Bawumia in a message on social media commiserated with the Lebanese government.

He tweeted: “My deepest commiseration goes to the people of Lebanon after the devastated explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.”

“To the families who have lost loved ones, I empathise with you and also to the injured, I wish you speedy recovery.”

Tuesday's massive explosions at Beirut's port has killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands, officials estimate that an additional 300,000 Beirut residents will be left homeless.