Bawumia congratulates Prempeh College for emerging winners of 2020 virtual Robofest World Championships

Mikogolf, one of the three teams from Prempeh College that were among the six representatives from Ghana, beat 21 other contenders in the senior game GolfBowl.

This is the third time Prempeh College has won the competition, having won in 2013 and 2016.

Team MikoGolf took the first position at the 2020 event after beating teams from Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Canada and the USA.

MikoGolf impressed judges with their robot during the Senior Division Golf Bowl competition.

Two other teams from Prempeh College which represented Ghana also grabbed a spot in the final five.

The teams namely AgyenoGolf and EddyGolf placed third and fifth respectively.

These students were trained and mentored under the supervision of the Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF).

The Robofest World Championship designed to promote and support Science, Engineering, Technology and Math (STEM) was held online, on October 17, amid coronavirus concerns.

Teams from Canada, Egypt, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America showed up to unveil their extraordinary efforts and perseverance.