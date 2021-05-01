RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bawumia congratulates Prempeh College for emerging winners of 2020 virtual Robofest World Championships

Authors:

Pulse Staff

The Robotics team from Prempeh College have been crowned champions of the 2020 Robofest World Championship held virtually in October last year.

Prempeh College Robotics team
Prempeh College Robotics team Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the team noting that “Ghana has a lot of potential in this field and must be nurtured well to support our technological advancement”.

Recommended articles

He was also full of praise for Mamfe Methodist Girls' SHS who won the competition in 2019.

Mikogolf, one of the three teams from Prempeh College that were among the six representatives from Ghana, beat 21 other contenders in the senior game GolfBowl.

This is the third time Prempeh College has won the competition, having won in 2013 and 2016.

Team MikoGolf took the first position at the 2020 event after beating teams from Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Canada and the USA.

MikoGolf impressed judges with their robot during the Senior Division Golf Bowl competition.

Two other teams from Prempeh College which represented Ghana also grabbed a spot in the final five.

The teams namely AgyenoGolf and EddyGolf placed third and fifth respectively.

These students were trained and mentored under the supervision of the Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF).

The Robofest World Championship designed to promote and support Science, Engineering, Technology and Math (STEM) was held online, on October 17, amid coronavirus concerns.

Teams from Canada, Egypt, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America showed up to unveil their extraordinary efforts and perseverance.

The participating teams were tasked to design, construct, and program their robots to act independently and compete for trophies in a variety of competitions.

Authors:

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex