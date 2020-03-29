The Fund was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on Friday.

“To support the kind gesture by the President of directing the Controller and Accountant General to pay his April, May and June salaries to Covid-19 Fund, I am donating three months of my salary starting from April to support the fight against Covid-19,” the Vice President tweeted on Saturday.

The president then donated his April, May and June salary to the Fund as part of his contribution to the fight against Coronavirus.

The Fund will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.