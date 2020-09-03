The scholarship was presented by the Secretariat on behalf of the Vice President.

The scholarship to the deceased's daughter is to undertake a four-year nursing training programme in the United Kingdom.

The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang, presenting the scholarship said, the government promised to take care of the educational needs of the children, two of them under 18 years, who are currently benefiting from the free senior high school education and free basic education programme.

He said "the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and per the instructions of the Vice-President, we have awarded a scholarship to take care of the tuition and maintenance of the daughter of the late Somuah of Asiakwa. It will cover everything including air passage from Accra to Scotland and back after her studies."

Brutal attack

In 2019, the deceased before his death revealed that six boys carried out a reprisal attack on him owing to a dispute over snails three years ago.

In an audio recording by a colleague female teacher, the deceased narrated how he suffered at the hands of six boys, who are currently facing prosecution.

The late Religious and Moral Education teacher, in his police statement, said he did not travel to the Information Centre to warn the suspects to desist from defecating on the school compound as reported earlier.

He said in the audio recording that the six suspects used broken chairs to beat him up mercilessly resulting in his death later.

Reports stated that the school has a snail farm, which was encroached by some youth in the community.

The youth also used the school compound for immoral activities such as smoking of 'Wee' and sex at night.

It turned out that the six suspects are all former students of the Asiakwa Salvation Army Basic School, and four of them were said to have been sacked by the school authorities due to insubordination and stealing of snails on the school farm.

The sacked suspects were said to have been arrested by the Kyebi Police three years ago after an investigation conducted by the deceased and two other teachers.

But instead of prosecuting them, some opinion leaders intervened and the suspects were made to pay for the cost of the snails.