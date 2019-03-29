On his Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia wished his boss a happy 75th birthday.

“My wife, Samira Bawumia our family and I wish H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a happy 75th birthday” his post read.

The Vice President also prayed for Allah's blessings and guidance for Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said, “may Allah grant you long life and good health to continue to lead the transformation agenda of Ghana”.

Dr. Bawumia is currently acting as the president as Nana Akufo-Addo is on a 9-day tour of the United States and Cuba.

Check his post below