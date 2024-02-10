Bawumia has a difficult task convincing Ghanaians – Agyemang Duah

He submitted on TV3 Key Point, “Ghanaians will use their judgment to determine whether Dr Bawumia should inherit the sins of the president. Dr. Bawumia has a herculean task of convincing Ghanaians that he is a different person…he is articulate and he can state his point,”

“The reality is that generally, vice presidents do not make the last call, they provide advice, and the buck simply stops on the desk of the president which has been the reality of all vice presidents in republican states.

“But in this particular case, it seems to me Dr Bawumia was very vocal, in fact, in a way being loquacious in articulating the economic policies of this government therefore, a lot of people look at him as spearheading the government’s economic policies and therefore if there is a failure in those policies it has been difficult for many people to delink him,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT