According to the expert, while acknowledging that the vice president typically does not have the final say in decision-making, the ultimate judgment on whether Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can be held responsible for the Akufo-Addo administration's shortcomings lies in the hands of the Ghanaian people.
Bawumia has a difficult task convincing Ghanaians – Agyemang Duah
Professor Baffuor Agyemang Duah, a seasoned Governance Expert, has expressed skepticism about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ability to convince the Ghanaian electorate that he would forge a distinct path from the current Akufo-Addo government if he secures the presidency.
He submitted on TV3 Key Point, “Ghanaians will use their judgment to determine whether Dr Bawumia should inherit the sins of the president. Dr. Bawumia has a herculean task of convincing Ghanaians that he is a different person…he is articulate and he can state his point,”
“The reality is that generally, vice presidents do not make the last call, they provide advice, and the buck simply stops on the desk of the president which has been the reality of all vice presidents in republican states.
“But in this particular case, it seems to me Dr Bawumia was very vocal, in fact, in a way being loquacious in articulating the economic policies of this government therefore, a lot of people look at him as spearheading the government’s economic policies and therefore if there is a failure in those policies it has been difficult for many people to delink him,” he said.
On Wednesday, February 7, Dr. Bawumia presented his speech at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), detailing the policies that his potential administration would implement to strengthen the economy should he be elected as President.
