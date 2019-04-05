He said Bawumia's economic prowess has been a challenge for the opposition party since the last elections.

Speaking on Metro TV's "Good Morning Ghana" programme, Baako lauded Dr. Bawumia's brilliance.

“It appears Dr Bawumia is a problem for his political opponents. I have been around Ghanaian politics for a very long time and I can tell you Dr Bawumia is one of the best communicators we have ever had."

"He is articulate, he is coherent and he is focused", he added.

Baako's comments comes off the Economic Management Team's town hall meeting held on Wednesday in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia in addressing the country's current economic situation said: "If you look on the screen, it gives you the fundamentals as we had it in 2014 and 2018. Every single one of them: real GDP growth, inflation, the fiscal balance, the wage bill, wage bill-to-GDP, gross debt, interest rate, current account, all the fundamentals, you’ll see that we were in a much weaker position in 2014 compared to 2018."

"The data on the annual rate of depreciation of the cedi in recent years show that the worst performance of the cedi so far under the NPP government, the 8.4 per cent depreciation that we saw since 2018, that worst performance is better than the best performance under the previous government between 2012 and 2016."