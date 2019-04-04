He claims this will happen because the measure is a deceit and Ghanaians will punish the NPP for it in the next election.

Delivering a counter speech in Accra Thursday, Adongo said he was surprised when the announcement of cuts in import duties was announced by the Vice President.

“As I listened to the Vice President yesterday with the importers jubilating after the announcement just like the first budget that was brought to parliament when they won power, I said to myself this is the second deceit that a will hang the NPP forever,” he said.

Bawumia had announced that, “to reduce the incidence of smuggling, the benchmark volume of imports will be reduced by 50%. However for vehicles the reduction will be 30%. This will be effective from tomorrow. We are doing this because we expect that we will see higher volumes coming into Ghana and the we get higher revenue".

The Vice President said available data shows that traffic at the Lome habour has increased by some 300% percent between 2013 and 2018 while Ghana saw just a little over 4% increment within the same period.