He said this is due to the good governance of the current Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

In an interview with Accra FM, he said, "The NPP needs to be in office for twenty years to totally transform Ghana".

Ghanaians, he said, cannot afford to give the mandate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who, in his view, are not capable of managing the affairs of the nation.

His comments follow Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s lecture at the Economic Management Team town hall meeting on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 at which he made some major policy announcements including the slashing by 50% the benchmark value of imports. Also, import duties on cars, Dr Bawumia announced, have been cut by 30%.

“To reduce the incidence of smuggling and enhance revenue, the benchmark delivery value of imports will be reduced by 50 per cent,” Dr Bawumia said at a town hall meeting in Accra.