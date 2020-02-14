This comes after the party set up a committee to review its last manifesto and to draft an improved one for the 2020 general elections.

The committee will engage all relevant stakeholders in producing a comprehensive manifesto for the NPP’s 2020 campaign.

A statement signed by the NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu said the Manifesto Committee is expected to discharge its mandate competently and professionally.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The committee is also tasked to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that addresses all the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people and also meets their aspirations in order to propel the party to another victory come December 7.

Aside, Dr. Bawumia who is chairman, other members of the committee are Alan Kyerematen, Ken Ofori-Atta and Afriyie Akoto.

Below are the full members of the committee:

H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – Chairman

Alan Kwodwo Kyeremateng – Member

Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Member

Ken Offori-Atta – Member

Madam Elizabeth Ohene – Member

Hajia Alima Mahama – Member

Yofi Grant – Member

Yaw Buaben Asamoa – Member

Kweku Agyemang-Manu – Member

Afriyie Akoto – Member