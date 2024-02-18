Bawumia set to unveil campaign team next week

In a comparison with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, former President John Mahama, Mr. Koduah Frimpong questioned Mahama's delay in presenting his policy direction a year after being elected as the flagbearer.

The announcement was made during the acclamation of Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor as the parliamentary candidate for Damongo in the Savannah Region. Mr. Koduah Frimpong expressed optimism that the party's internal elections would produce positive outcomes in the December 7 polls, emphasizing the need for unity within the party for a decisive victory.

The acclamation ceremony, which also launched the Damongo Constituency and the Savannah Region campaigns for the 2024 Election, celebrated Mr. Jinapor's impactful work as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources over the past four years.

His contributions included infrastructure projects, social interventions, and support for education and women's entrepreneurship.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Jinapor stressed Dr. Bawumia's visionary leadership aligned with the fourth Industrial Revolution, emphasizing ICT and digitization. He criticized the NDC Flagbearer for his handling of power outages during his presidency, questioning the effectiveness of the "24-hour economy" policy.