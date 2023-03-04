Bawumia turns over remodeled Kumasi Central Mosque to c’tee

Pulse Ghana

The Muslim community in the Ashanti region appreciated and applauded the vice president for his remarkable gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Bawumia said he undertook the project “to the glory of Allah”, and expressed gratitude to God for giving him the strength and the will to complete it single-handedly.

“I am grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me the vision, guidance, and commitment to undertake this massive project. I was touched by the Almighty Allah when I visited the mosque in 2020 and realized that it needed urgent attention.”

Dr. Bawumia noted that the Kumasi Central Mosque, one of the country's oldest mosques, represents the vision of “our forefathers” and expressed his delight at the transformation of the mosque into a modern edifice, befitting the status of Kumasi as a renowned city.

The Vice President and the Asantehene officially commissioned the mosque in time for Jummah prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana