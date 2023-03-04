Amidst the excitement, the commissioning ceremony was graced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and a host of distinguished dignitaries including Ministers, MPs, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, regional Imams, Zongo Chiefs, as well as top Muslim and Christian clerics.
Bawumia turns over remodeled Kumasi Central Mosque to c’tee
Veep, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has turned over the reconstructed Kumasi Central Mosque he shouldered to the Mosque’s committee after it was commissioned on Friday, March 3
The Muslim community in the Ashanti region appreciated and applauded the vice president for his remarkable gesture.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Bawumia said he undertook the project “to the glory of Allah”, and expressed gratitude to God for giving him the strength and the will to complete it single-handedly.
“I am grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me the vision, guidance, and commitment to undertake this massive project. I was touched by the Almighty Allah when I visited the mosque in 2020 and realized that it needed urgent attention.”
Dr. Bawumia noted that the Kumasi Central Mosque, one of the country's oldest mosques, represents the vision of “our forefathers” and expressed his delight at the transformation of the mosque into a modern edifice, befitting the status of Kumasi as a renowned city.
The Vice President and the Asantehene officially commissioned the mosque in time for Jummah prayers.
The 7,000-capacity mosque was filled shortly after the opening to the public with several others observing the soul moment outside.
