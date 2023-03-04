ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bawumia turns over remodeled Kumasi Central Mosque to c’tee

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veep, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has turned over the reconstructed Kumasi Central Mosque he shouldered to the Mosque’s committee after it was commissioned on Friday, March 3

Kumasi Central Mosque
Kumasi Central Mosque

Amidst the excitement, the commissioning ceremony was graced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and a host of distinguished dignitaries including Ministers, MPs, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, regional Imams, Zongo Chiefs, as well as top Muslim and Christian clerics.

Recommended articles

Bawumia X Asantehene
Bawumia X Asantehene Pulse Ghana

The Muslim community in the Ashanti region appreciated and applauded the vice president for his remarkable gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Bawumia said he undertook the project “to the glory of Allah”, and expressed gratitude to God for giving him the strength and the will to complete it single-handedly.

“I am grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me the vision, guidance, and commitment to undertake this massive project. I was touched by the Almighty Allah when I visited the mosque in 2020 and realized that it needed urgent attention.”

Dr. Bawumia noted that the Kumasi Central Mosque, one of the country's oldest mosques, represents the vision of “our forefathers” and expressed his delight at the transformation of the mosque into a modern edifice, befitting the status of Kumasi as a renowned city.

The Vice President and the Asantehene officially commissioned the mosque in time for Jummah prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Asantehene Otomfuor Osei Tutu
Asantehene Otomfuor Osei Tutu Pulse Ghana

The 7,000-capacity mosque was filled shortly after the opening to the public with several others observing the soul moment outside.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel McKorley

High Court sentences McDan for contempt after allegedly taking land 'forcibly' from owner

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

Ghana Card

Company denies NIA cards due to financial duress

Lt Col Peter Amoah

Missing military officer found