According to the controversial man of God, the lord has revealed those who will lead the country in the next 25 years and Dr. Bawumia is not part.
Bawumia will never be Ghana’s President – Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not meant to be President.
Nigel Gaisie also prophesied that Ghana will in the next 25 years have a president whose accumulated years as president will surpass the eight years constitutional limit.
“A president in West Africa will resign before his time. It’s an Anglophone country. There is a greater agenda to make way for his successor. I don’t see Bawumia becoming president in the next 20 or 25 years. “
“I saw him wearing President’s Akufo-Addo’s shoe so the likelihood is that President Akufo-Addo will resign for him to take over but it will not go beyond 2024. That one is established. I have seen our leadership for the next 25 years and Bawumia is not part.”
He claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is being advised to step down at some point in his second term to allow Bawumia to finish the term as President.
Whiles that looks certain to happen in the spiritual realm, Nigel Gaisie does not see Bawumia’s presidency going beyond 2024.
Recently, a former Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs said he can’t wait to see Dr. Bawumia as President.
"I want to see Vice President Bawumia as the next President.”
"It's a fact. There's a magic in him that he can use to help Ghana to move Ghana forward. Let's see what is in him!''
Already some NPP stalwarts are yearning for Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP as the presidential candidate in the 2024 polls.
