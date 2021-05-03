RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Be tolerant of journalists and CSOs - Mahama charges Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections has called on President Akufo-Addo to be tolerant of critics.

‘Shameless Akufo-Addo accepted money in a brown paper like a mafia chieftain’ – Mahama
‘Shameless Akufo-Addo accepted money in a brown paper like a mafia chieftain’ – Mahama Pulse Ghana

He said the President should be fair to journalists and civil society organizations.

Recommended articles

The former President made this call to the president as the globe marks World Press Freedom Day.

“I want to encourage President Nana Akufo-Addo and his close associates to seize the occasion to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism and devoid of intimidation in order for the media, CSOs and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse,” Mr Mahama wrote on Facebook.

I wish Akufo-Addo well in trying to rescue Ghana from suffering – Mahama
I wish Akufo-Addo well in trying to rescue Ghana from suffering – Mahama Pulse Ghana

On May Day, Mr. Mahama wished the president well and urged him to fix the challenges in the country.

On this May Day 2021, with hardship set to worsen, I call on His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo to stretch a hand of cooperation to all Ghanaians, able to play a role in rescuing our dear nation from the abyss it is falling,”Mahama wrote.

“On this occasion of May Day, as I salute the suffering workers of Ghana and all Ghanaians, let me also take the opportunity to wish the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, well and urge him to take the measures needed to bring relief to suffering Ghanaians.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders