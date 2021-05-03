Be tolerant of journalists and CSOs - Mahama charges Akufo-Addo

He said the President should be fair to journalists and civil society organizations.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections has called on President Akufo-Addo to be tolerant of critics.
He said the President should be fair to journalists and civil society organizations.
The former President made this call to the president as the globe marks World Press Freedom Day.
“I want to encourage President Nana Akufo-Addo and his close associates to seize the occasion to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism and devoid of intimidation in order for the media, CSOs and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse,” Mr Mahama wrote on Facebook.
On May Day, Mr. Mahama wished the president well and urged him to fix the challenges in the country.
On this May Day 2021, with hardship set to worsen, I call on His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo to stretch a hand of cooperation to all Ghanaians, able to play a role in rescuing our dear nation from the abyss it is falling,”Mahama wrote.
“On this occasion of May Day, as I salute the suffering workers of Ghana and all Ghanaians, let me also take the opportunity to wish the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, well and urge him to take the measures needed to bring relief to suffering Ghanaians.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh