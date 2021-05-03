Be tolerant of journalists and CSOs - Mahama charges Akufo-Addo

The former President made this call to the president as the globe marks World Press Freedom Day.

“I want to encourage President Nana Akufo-Addo and his close associates to seize the occasion to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism and devoid of intimidation in order for the media, CSOs and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse,” Mr Mahama wrote on Facebook.

Pulse Ghana

On May Day, Mr. Mahama wished the president well and urged him to fix the challenges in the country.

On this May Day 2021, with hardship set to worsen, I call on His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo to stretch a hand of cooperation to all Ghanaians, able to play a role in rescuing our dear nation from the abyss it is falling,”Mahama wrote.