Zoomlion Ghana Limited began a 5-day disinfection exercise of Senior High Schools in the Eastern against bedbugs.

The exercise is part of a nationwide exercise in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service to disinfect all second cycle schools in the country.

Over 100 SHSs in the Region are to benefit from this exercise including both private and public to ensure a conducive environment for students when school reopens.

Philip said with the extreme incidence of bedbugs’ infestation, students mostly found it difficult to sleep in their dormitories especially at night, adding that the phenomena were making academic works uncomfortable.

"Bedbugs was the big problem of the school since I took over from last year so this is a good project for us. All this while we have this bed bugs disturbing students all over making things very uncomfortable for them to study. Some even sleep in the classrooms," he stated.

He appealed for regular fumigation to help eradicate the infestation of bedbugs in the school.

"When we heard of these very projects to fumigate the whole school, in fact, we were very happy so really we appreciate this effort. We would be happy if it could be done regular which is going to get raid off this bed bugs totally from the school and our students will have their peace of mind," he stressed.