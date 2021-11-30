Bench warrant for Madina MP’s arrest is unconstitutional - Agalga

In an interview with TV3, Hon. Agalga said there’s a reason Sosu hasn’t showed up in court yet.

“As a Deputy Ranking member, Sosu has a duty to the people of this country to attend upon the committee and do justice to the public hearing.”

“We heard about the bench warrant. Whiles he was out of the jurisdiction Parliament did communicate to the court about the fact that he was out of the jurisdiction in pursuit of Parliamentary business.

“I am saying that he is back to the jurisdiction. Today, you are in a better position to say whether Honourable Sosu is engaged in Parliamentary business or not.”

“I am saying that the attempt to obstruct this August House from carrying out its duties is wrong, in fact it is unconstitutional, and we must all respect that there are limits to everything. Nobody has said Sosu is above the law.”

Pulse Ghana

A Kaneshie District Court on Monday, November 29 issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina.

This order is due to the failure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker to make an appearance in court.

Mr. Sosu is facing these legal challenges after he led a demonstration in his constituency to protest bad roads on October 25.