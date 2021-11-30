RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bench warrant for Madina MP’s arrest is unconstitutional - Agalga

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa North has challenged the authority by a Kaneshie District Court to have Madina MP, Francis Sosu arrested.

MP for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga

According to him, the court erred in issuing a bench warrant for the arrest of the MP knowing very that he is discharging parliamentary duties.

In an interview with TV3, Hon. Agalga said there’s a reason Sosu hasn’t showed up in court yet.

“As a Deputy Ranking member, Sosu has a duty to the people of this country to attend upon the committee and do justice to the public hearing.”

“We heard about the bench warrant. Whiles he was out of the jurisdiction Parliament did communicate to the court about the fact that he was out of the jurisdiction in pursuit of Parliamentary business.

“I am saying that he is back to the jurisdiction. Today, you are in a better position to say whether Honourable Sosu is engaged in Parliamentary business or not.”

“I am saying that the attempt to obstruct this August House from carrying out its duties is wrong, in fact it is unconstitutional, and we must all respect that there are limits to everything. Nobody has said Sosu is above the law.”

Francis Xavier-Sosu
Francis Xavier-Sosu

A Kaneshie District Court on Monday, November 29 issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina.

This order is due to the failure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker to make an appearance in court.

Mr. Sosu is facing these legal challenges after he led a demonstration in his constituency to protest bad roads on October 25.

The police contended that the protest included some unlawful acts, hence an attempt to arrest the MP.

Evans Annang

