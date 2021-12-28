RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Beware of false prophets: Police warn against 'fake' 31st watch night prophecies

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Police Service has warned religious leaders to be wary of giving 'reckless' prophecies during the 31st watch night service.

Ghana Police Service

The police said it will prosecute any pastor, prophet, or bishop who prophesies harm, danger, and death of any individual or group without proof of the prophecy being true.

It also cautioned Ghanaians who publish such information or share same via electronic means, especially where the said communication has the potential to cause fear and alarm to the public or endanger lives in the country.

In a statement, the police administration said "Over the years, communication of prophecies of harm, danger, and death, by some religious leaders, have created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger."

"It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person," it added.

The police stated that any person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.

"We, therefore, wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to be measured in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may injure the right of others and the public interest," the Police statement noted.

It added: "The Ghana Police Service wishes to place on record that the Police are not against prophecies; we acknowledge that we Ghanaians are a religious people who know and believe in, the centrality of God in our lives."

Police statement Pulse Ghana

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

