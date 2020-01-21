Appiah said he is ready to support the new Black Stars coach in order to ensure that he is successful.

The 59-year-old also disclosed that CK Akonnor actually consulted him before taking up the Black Stars job.

CK Akonnor

“He (CK Akonnor) came home to have conversation with me and I think it's a very good thing, some of us will provide him with any support or advice he needs, because Black Stars is not for only one person,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

Appiah was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from Israeli manager Avram Grant.

However, his tenure came to an end on December 31, 2019 after the GFA declined the chance to have it renewed.

The former Al Khartoum boss recently revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) owes him arrears of six months.

Appiah was on a $35,000 per month contract following his second coming as coach of the national team.

The 59-year-old, however, said he could tell that the new FA wanted him out due to the lack of communication concerning his contract.

“When you are working and the people in charge are not telling you anything, it obviously means that they want you out of the job,” Appiah told Nhyira FM last week.

“The FA owes me six months’ salary. I am not bothered but I only hope that they will pay me.”