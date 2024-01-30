Speaking on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars, who had a disappointing performance at AFCON, Prophet Oduro questioned their accountability.
Black Stars played at AFCON as if they dipped their feet into faecal matter — Prophet Oduro
Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, head Pastor and the founder of Alabaster International Ministries has criticised the senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars for their poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte D’Ivoire.
He criticised the lack of patriotism and commitment among players, suggesting they performed better for their clubs than for the national team.
In a sermon, Prophet Oduro said the "You want to tell me that nobody has exploited this nation? The dollars we took to Brazil, nobody has exploited this nation till now. You want to tell me that the recent AFCON that we left, have they come to render account of this abysmal performance."
"The guys are playing in their clubs, and they will score right now, they play in the Black Stars and it is as if they have dipped their feet into faecal matter," he stated.
Ghana failed to win a single game during the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast as the team got booted out of the tournament at the group stage.
