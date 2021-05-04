RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Protests against poor governance enter Day 4 as #BlackTuesday trends on Twitter

Emmanuel Ayamga

Social media protests by a section of Ghanaians against poor governance seem to be gaining more support with each passing day.

Today, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, marks the fourth successive day since the protest was initiated by Twitter influencer KalyJay.

In protest of the high cost of living in the country, the hashtag “FixTheCountry” began trending on Workers Day.

A new trend emerged on Tuesday (#BlackTuesday) as a section of the public took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the state of the country.

This follows an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some parts of the country.

A section of Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

See some of the tweets below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

