The Mahindra 4X4 single cabin Pick-up is to intensify police patrolling in the system.

The former Energy Minister personally presented the keys of the vehicle to Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh, MCE for Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, who is the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC).

Simon Kweku Tetteh upon receiving the keys of the brand new Pick-up handed over the keys to the Odumase Police Commander, ASP. Harry Selormey to improve Police operations in the Municipality.

ASP. Harry Selormey expressed their heart felt appreciation to Boakye Agyarko for supporting their challenging operations and assured him that they will put this vehicle received into good use to enhance Police operations in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.