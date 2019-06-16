Reports had it that the incident happened after he bought a ticket to travel to Kumasi from Yeji on Friday.

A witness in an interview with Adom News said, “the young man came to the lorry station and bought a ticket to travel to Kumasi only for us to later see him heading towards the riverside and jumped into the river without we catching a glimpse of him again.”

Information gathered was that the deceased, after he was found in the river, had a birth certificate and a school certificate on him with the name on the birth certificate as Musah Yakubu, the father as Yakubu Wumbei and the mother as Memunatu Alhassan, all residents in Tamale.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to the St Mathias Hospital with investigations to locate the family ongoing.

Credit: Adom News

Comments: