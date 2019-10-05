A Bank of Ghana bullion van carrying an estimated cash of GHS60,500,000 when it collided with a fuel tanker vehicle at a section of the Techiman-Kumasi road near Opoku Agyemang Hospital.

The accident sent thousands of Ghana cedis notes flying into the sky and it took security officials hours to pick up the scattered cedi notes.

The money was collected into various security vehicles.

Meanwhile, the driver of the fuel tanker, Osman Zongo, has died from the collision.

While Two other persons, the Driver of the BoG van, identified as William Asare and an assistant of the Driver of the fuel tanker, identified only as Yussif, are in critical condition, according to Joy News.

Also, one cashier on board the BoG van is in critical condition.

The victims of the crash have been airlifted from the Techiman Holy Family hospital to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi.