BoG is not above the law – Ato Forson replies Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The Minority Leader raised these questions after the Majority Leader, in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of Parliament (MPs) of exaggerating the issues of the Central Bank.

“Is the Majority Leader suggesting to us that it is right for the affairs of the Central Bank to be mismanaged to this level? Is he by any means suggesting that one must defend his party’s position on every single national issue, even if this is inimical to the national interest? Is it not intriguing and ironic that the Leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament and the NPP party are always quick to state that Ato Forson once worked at the Ministry of Finance and must know better?” Ato Forson wrote on social media.

Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says their leader, Dr Ato Forson, should have known better the relationship of the Bank and Parliament, having worked previously as a Deputy Finance Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Bank of Ghana Governor does not directly report to Parliament,” the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said in the interview.

Pulse Ghana

“We should not make everything about NPP and NDC. Ato Forson should have known better because he has held the position of Deputy Minister of Finance before and knows the operations of the Bank of Ghana. So if you politicize issues of the BoG, it is not good for the country.”