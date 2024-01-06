ADVERTISEMENT
Bolewura canvasses 75% votes for Mahama in Bole

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I has charged his chiefs and the people of the Bole Traditional Area to lead the campaign for their kinsman, John Dramani Mahama, as President in the 2024 elections.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by Mr. Mahama, the paramount chief of Bole stated that there is a clear difference between a friend and a relative. He urged his sub-chiefs and subjects to ensure that Mahama and the NDC secure nothing less than 75% of total votes in the Bole area.

According to Bolewura, the 2024 election is also about empowering the chieftaincy institution, especially in Gonjaland, and John Mahama is the leader who can guarantee that empowerment for Gonja chiefs.

Mahama in Bole
Mahama in Bole Pulse Ghana

The chief also expressed his delight in welcoming his son, yet again, to his palace because he was concerned for the development of Bole and the Savannah region.

“This is the point we’ve reached; it is time to bring back honor to Bole and Gonjaland by leaving no stone unturned to bring prestige to the Bole Traditional Area”, he added.

Mahama spent the first three days of the new year in his hometown of Bole during his stay, he organized a get-together for the Savanna regional and constituency executives with the support of his wife, Lordina, the Mahama family also provided hot meals for children and held meetings with the branch executives of the Bole Constituency of the NDC.

