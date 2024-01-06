Bolewura canvasses 75% votes for Mahama in Bole

According to Bolewura, the 2024 election is also about empowering the chieftaincy institution, especially in Gonjaland, and John Mahama is the leader who can guarantee that empowerment for Gonja chiefs.

The chief also expressed his delight in welcoming his son, yet again, to his palace because he was concerned for the development of Bole and the Savannah region.

“This is the point we’ve reached; it is time to bring back honor to Bole and Gonjaland by leaving no stone unturned to bring prestige to the Bole Traditional Area”, he added.