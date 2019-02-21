Accra-based Citi FM reports that another person is currently in critical condition as a result of Tuesday’s violent clashes.

The deceased was reportedly shot after two chieftaincy groups clashed, although the actual cause of the dispute is not yet known.

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, ACP Ampofo Duku, said another person sustained gun wounds and is currently on admission at the Bolgatanga Regional hospital.

“There was a disturbance involving the two chieftaincy groups and one person was shot dead and the other also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in a very critical condition. As at now, the person is still on admission,” ACP Duku said.

This comes after two persons were reported dead and numerous other sustaining injuries following similar chieftaincy clashes in the Atulbabisi community in Bolgatanga two years ago.

The disputes started after the Paramount Chief of Bolgatanga, Naba Martin Abilba III, passed on in 2013.

Although the chieftaincy dispute is currently pending at the Bolgatanga High Court, the eldest son of the last Bolga Paramount Chief and another royal are laying claim to the stool.

Meanwhile, a joint military and Police personnel have been deployed to the town to restore peace.