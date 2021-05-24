Bono Region: Kajaji SHS girls sleep in abandoned 'uncompleted' GETFUND building

The girls' dormitory block has not been furnished for use but the students occupy the rooms due to infrastructural crisis.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The accommodation challenges at Kajaji Senior High School in the Sene East District of the Bono Region are becoming worse as female students are compelled to sleep in an abandoned GETFUND dormitory block.
The girls' dormitory block has not been furnished for use but the students occupy the rooms due to infrastructural crisis.
The school has become congested because authorities have been admitting students beyond the quota and the heartbreaking situation has left school authorities with no option, but to convert the inadequate classrooms into dormitories for male boarding students.
Kajaji SHS has a total student population of 1,100 out of which 822 are boarders but the dormitory facilities are uncompleted.
A two-storey administrative, one storey dormitory, and a 12 units storey classroom blocks started in 2010 and reached various levels of completion have all been abandoned worsening the accommodation crises owing to an exponential increase in students’ population due to the free senior high school policy.
Accra-based Starr FM reported that the SHS students attend dining under a deplorable pavilion which also serves as a classroom due to the lack of a dining hall. Many stand to eat their meals as a result of inadequate dining tables and chairs.
READ MORE: Here's the academic calendar of how the University of Ghana will run its 'double-track' system
The Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association, Sampa Bright said the school has written several letters to the Ministry of Education through the District Education directorate with pictures of the challenges attached but to no avail.
"The students and teachers in the school are really suffering due to the accommodation crisis. In fact, the school doesn’t have anything and all GETFUND Projects started under the late President Mills government have all been abandoned. So we are pleading to the government to come to the aid of the school because these students write same exams with their colleagues in other schools but look at the inequality and the enormity of the challenges," he said.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh