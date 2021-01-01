The 'double-track' academic calendar scheduled to commence mid-January 2021 management of the school said will offer a safe and uninterrupted academic year.

The reason behind the system, the school said is to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 on campus among students, lecturers, and staff and also to lessen the burden of accommodation for students on campus.

Freshmen and final year students will go to school for nine weeks starting mid-January 2021 whilst level 200 and 300 will go between April and June.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of students and academic affairs, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo giving the new arrangements on the calendar said: "What we are planning to do now, is [that] normally a semester runs for 16 weeks including examinations.

"This time around this is for the undergraduate students, we are going to have [a total of] nine weeks, six weeks of lessons, teaching, a week of revision, and two weeks of examination."

University of Ghana, Legon campus

"We run a course credit system and so it is about contact hours so what this means is that contact hours per week will be increased.

"[When] everything comes back to normal i.e. have all our students on campus, all four streams, and our graduate students as well…, remember that this demands a lot of work on the part of [and] out of our faculty and staff so this is not something anybody wants to be the norm. We will as soon as things are favourable return to normal," she told Graphiconline.

The management appointed Monday, January 18, 2021, for the start of teaching activities for newly admitted students and final year students.

Teaching activities will end for these students on Friday, February 26, 2021, after which there will be a two-week period for the main first-semester examination.

The first semester for the level 100s and 400s will end on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

These two groups of students are expected to report between Thursday, June 17, and Sunday, June 20, 2021, for the start of their second semester of the academic year.

First-semester teaching activities for second-year and third-year students will commence on Monday, April 5, 2021, after a disinfection exercise has been undertaken on the campus.