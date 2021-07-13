COVID-19: Continuous closure of borders collapsing marriages – Jomoro MP

She revealed that divorce and suicide cases are on the rise in her constituency which borders Ivory Coast.

She said "their livelihoods have been really affected, businesses have been closed and a lot of people have moved from the area. Marriages are broken, people have committed suicide because they’ve borrowed a lot of money from the banks and they are not able to repay.

"And so it's a lot of hardship going on in the area. So, anytime I visit my constituency especially if I go to the border town, like Elubo for instance, a lot of people will come to me for different kinds of help like money, food, etc. it’s something they really need."

"When it first started, I did a lot of donations, I gave the churches, to help because we didn’t know it was going to take long. So, when I go there, when I see them, I’m not happy," she said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

"Every time I visit, the constituents want to demonstrate but I’ve been calming them down. I told them that since I have these questions coming up they should be calm and wait till I finish with the minister.

"If we find out that nothing is going to be done, then we move to the next action which will be maybe demonstration, doing press conferences, and teaming up with other members of parliament who are also in border towns," she added.

The closure of borders last year is to help reduce further escalation of the Coronavirus infection rate in the country.