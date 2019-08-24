Grpahic Online is reporting that his resignation has to with some award of contracts and staff-off with BOST staff.

Okley is said to have tendered in his resignation to the Office of the President on Friday, August 23, 2019.

His resignation comes following the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, by president Nana Akufo-Addo.

It follows a documentary by Manasseh Awuni Azure titled: “Selling of Government Contracts”, which among other things, impugn that the PPA Boss, Mr AB Adjei has established his own company called Talent Discovery Limited that won many government contracts through restricted tendering.