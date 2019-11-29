The first burst will start from Upper East and Upper West regions southwards to the transitional zone.In a statement signed by the acting Head of Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO), Felicity Ahafianyo explained this year’s harmattan season is slightly different as the first burst expected to start from today, November 29 to Sunday, December 1, 2019.

“The atmosphere is expected to be very dry and hazy with hot afternoons and relatively cool nighttime temperatures. For the first week of December 2019, few areas over the coastal sector and its immediate north will still experience isolated cases of thundery showers. “

Thereafter, dry and slightly hazy conditions will set in. Relative humidity will be very low but much drier over the Northern sectors. Hot and Sunny days are expected. Likewise, relatively cool to cold nights time temperatures.

GMA has therefore advised the public to take note of weather changes as visibility is expected to be slightly affected due to the suspension of dust particles in the air.